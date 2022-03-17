Origin of the “Piña Colada” and its recipes

The piña colada is one of the most popular fruit cocktails worldwide, so it is an ideal option to surprise your guests this weekend.

Whether during lunch or mid-afternoon, the sweetness of this cocktail and how refreshing it feels makes it ideal for enjoying it on summer days in the non-tropics and any day south of 23.4°N latitude.

Although there are several stories about its origin, the truth is that piña colada is native to Puerto Rico, which makes it a classic drink of the Caribbean beaches.

So it is quite well consumed by both tourists and locals during the summer season.

While there is a version of this cocktail with no alcohol and is known as virgin piña colada, the original recipe has rum as the base liquor for its preparation.

If you want to learn how to prepare piña colada with the original recipe, continue reading the following note. We share a simple recipe that only has three simple steps that you can follow even if you are not an expert in preparing cocktails.

Servings: this recipe is enough for two glasses

Duration: 15 minutes

Difficulty: Casualty

Ingredients

-60 milliliters of coconut cream

-120 milliliters of white rum

-1 thick slice of natural pineapple

-180 milliliters of pineapple juice

-2 jets of condensed milk

-1 glass of crushed ice

Preparation

We will first do have all the ingredients ready and prepared to use. Next, the pineapple must be washed and disinfected; then, we will cut it, omitting the heart of the fruit that is the darkest part of the center, and chop the rest of the slice.

2. Take all the ingredients of the cocktail to the blender and blend at maximum power

3. Test the result and correct the cocktail’s sweetness by adding more condensed milk or, if necessary, add more rum. You can also prepare piña colada with vodka; if you prefer this liquor, just remember to use the same measure.

TIP1: If you do not know how to calculate the milliliters of the liquor, you can guide yourself with a glass of shot that is equivalent to about 30 milliliters.

TIP2: If you do not find coconut cream, you can also use coconut milk to prepare this cocktail, and if you want the piña colada to have even more coconut flavor, you can replace the white rum with Malibu or any other coconut rum.

Benefits of pineapple

Pineapple is a fruit native to South America and is a very complete food thanks to the large number of nutrients; some of them are the complete B, calcium, zinc, vitamin, and beta-carotene. In addition, having a fruit full of flavor adapts to different dishes and drinks.

In the following lines, we tell you five more benefits that pineapple has so that you can incorporate it into your daily diet.

-It is low in calories and rich in fiber, so it helps keep the digestive system in good condition.

-Helps eliminate body fat.

-Helps reduce pain and inflammation in the joints.

-Thanks to bromelain, it favors the prevention of blood clots.

-Helps strengthen the immune system and bones.