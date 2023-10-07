Dominicans will taste the flavor of Popeyes chicken and sandwiches

The success of the American fast food chain Popeyes, famous for selling its crispiest sandwiches and fried chicken, is now in the country thanks to the company Caleya S.A., which joins the group of franchises that also represents Burger King, Papa John’s, and Krispy Kreme.

Isabel Turull, executive director of Caleya S.A.S., reiterated the company’s commitment to offer an exceptional experience to customers in the iconic and hospitable manner that characterizes the brand.

Marcos Sánchez, general manager of Caleya S.A.S., indicated that in the first stage, the restaurant would offer its services in the facilities located on Winston Churchill Avenue in Santo Domingo, expanding in a second stage nationwide.

The mayor pays a courtesy visit

Carolina Mejía, mayor of the National District, made a tour of the facilities yesterday to learn about the gastronomic proposal of the brand, noting the confidence of foreign chains in promoting business and economic development in the country.

During her visit, she was accompanied by the majority shareholder of Grupo Agape, Manuel Corripio; Yoly de la Rosa, Aniana Vásquez, Batty González, Ana González, and Liz Mieses.

More from Caleya

Caleya S.A.S. currently promotes 1,500 direct jobs, primarily for young people, and supports local farmers and producers, giving them a new opportunity to market their goods and services and to promote them with new international brands that provide confidence to tourists visiting the country.