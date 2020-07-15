Dominican Minister of Health: «The key element to stop COVID-19 is the curfew»

The Minister of Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, confirmed today that the issue of establishing a state of emergency again has been under discussion due to the increase in cases of coronavirus registered in the country.

Sánchez Cárdenas said that from his point of view the key element to stop the spread of COVID-19 remains the curfew.

The official pointed out that the sanitary measures that are contained in the resolution on social distancing go in the same direction of limited circulation and the gatherings that are the facilitators of the viral transmission process that exists in the country.

This resolution imposes on restaurants, cafeterias, and other food places that they should only work from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with home delivery until 9:00 a.m.

“Those businesses that sponsor and allow and break with the necessary physical distance that has been established in the protocols, will be closed,” said Minister Sánchez Cárdenas, while he said he expects the cooperation of citizens.

The measure, announced by Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, also includes transportation services such as the Santo Domingo Metro and the units of the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA).

The National Congress would receive in the next few hours the request of the Executive Power to approve a state of emergency to face the rise of the pandemic.