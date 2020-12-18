Arias notes Dominican Republic has one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates in Latin America

The Minister of Health, Dr. Plutarco Arias, considered yesterday that the Dominican Republic has one of the lowest mortality rates by covid-19.

The official spoke at the opening of the Fourth National Epidemiological Conference 2020 in a virtual way, with the theme “Challenges of Public Health in the context of covid-19,” where it was shown that the Dominican Republic has one of the lowest mortality rates in Latin America.

He said that the country has a modern system of epidemiology, an area in which it has made progress and continues to modernize so that individual cases of diseases that must be reported, mainly SARS CoV-2, can be recorded more quickly, quickly, and effectively.

“The covid-19 pandemic has forced us to react in an adequate, agile and simple way to the demands of today’s world, our Ministry of Health is in condition to keep in permanent action in search of giving the opportune answers to bring health to each one of the citizens,” he indicated.

Regarding the conference, he said that the objective is to analyze the impact of the covid-19 in all areas and share the experiences of preparing for and combating its effects, both nationally and globally.

In this regard, epidemiologist Dr. Marcos Espinal, director of the Pan American Health Organization and World Health Organization PAHO/WHO, was in charge of the master conference in which he stressed that given the covid-19, the objective is to mitigate and maintain the flattened curve, through detection and isolation in time.

In that order, he agreed that the Dominican Republic has one of the lowest mortality rates in Latin America.

Both Espinal and Arias called on the population not to lower their guard and comply with established mask use measures, physical distancing, and constant hand washing.