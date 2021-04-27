Crowds bid farewell to Covid at the Malecon in the Capital City

Santo Domingo, DR

A crowd gathered on Sunday night on the Malecon of Santo Domingo, where they enjoyed themselves in violation of all the protocol measures imposed by the authorities for Covid.

Videos of the events show hundreds of people drinking and dancing without fear of catching the virus.

The situation occurs amid the efforts made by the Health authorities to counteract the disease, being the National Vaccination Program implemented by the Government one of the main objectives to contain it.

According to the latest data provided, more than one million people have already received the second dose of the vaccine in the country, which encourages people to try to return to normality, forgetting that even if they are vaccinated, they can be sources of spread of the virus to others who are not yet vaccinated.

Loud music and a pure party atmosphere were observed in the event, with dozens of vehicles showing flashing lights, whose participants forgot the pandemic to try to spend a moment as the song says, “Rulay;” is what they sang.