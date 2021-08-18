COVID-19 cases increased by 4.4 million worldwide in one week

Santo Domingo.– Covid-19 cases detected worldwide increased by 4.4 million in the last week, reveals the epidemiological report published today by the World Health Organization (WHO), which indicates that the continents of America and Europe were the two with the highest incidence rate, 147.4 and 121.6 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively.

The accumulated number of coronavirus infections exceeds 207.7 million in 20 months of the pandemic.

The Americas and Europe were also the two regions with the highest mortality rate in the last week, established at 2 and 1.1 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively.

Globally, the number of deaths remained at a similar level than in the previous week and Africa was the continent that reported the most important drop in deaths (-23%).

The largest increases in cases were in the United States (9%), Iran (9%), and India (7%).

Regarding deaths caused by Covid-19, the countries where they increased the most were Indonesia (8%), Brazil (3%) and Russia (2%).

The total deaths caused by the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus infection and its complications when related to other underlying diseases is so far 4.37 million.

The delta variant has been detected in 148 countries, alpha in 190, beta in 138 and gamma in 82 countries.