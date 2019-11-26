Dominican exports grew 2.2% to US$9.4B in 10 months

Santo Domingo.- Exports of goods produced in the Dominican Republic grew 2.2% to October, the first 10 months of 2019, according to the latest report by the Dominican Republic Export and Investment Center (CEI-RD).

Whereas, on a year-on-year basis, from October 2018 to the same month this year, the growth was 8.1%, mainly supported by gold, which grew 11.9%; of cigars and medical instruments, with 8%, circuit breakers 7.1%, ferronickel 4.2%, and jewelry items 5.3%.

According to the CEI-RD data, the main destinations of Dominican exports during October were Switzerland, the United States and China.

In terms of value, Dominican exports exceeded US$9.4 billion to October which, compared to the US$9.2 billion exported in 2018, recorded a growth of 2.2%. “Gold, cigars and others top the list of products that it marks as new trends in paper or cardboard packaging and di-ammonium phosphate.

Markets

The United States, China and Finland were the main destinations for Dominican export products.