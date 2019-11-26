Dominican sugar exports fell 10.44% to US$132.0M

Santo Domingo.– The export of sugar and derivatives from the Dominican Republic fell by 10.44% in the 2018-2019 harvest, standing at US$132.0 million, the sector regulatory agency reported on Tuesday.

The export figure shows a decline for the second year in a row, a decrease from US$147.4 million last year and US$179.6 million from the 2016-2017 harvest, according to statistics from the Dominican Sugar Institute (Inazúcar).

In the last harvest, from November 2018 to last June, US$99.2 million of sugar, US$27.2 million in molasses and US$21 million of furfural were exported.

“The last crop harvest closed with a production of 545,515 metric tons of sugar, mostly the bow type (395,305 tons) and the rest, refined (150,210 tons),” Inazúcar director Anonio López Guzmán said in a statement.