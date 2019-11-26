Economy grew only 4.8% year-on-year as of Sept.

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican economy grew 4.8% year-on-year as of September 2019, the Central Bank affirmed Mon.

That growth is 0.3 percentage points lower than the rate announced by Central Bank, Héctor Valdez Albizu, on October 23, when he said that the growth to September was 5.1%.

According to the preliminary report for the third quarter, the most dynamic activities were financial services (8.8%), energy and water (7.9%), other activities and services (6.9%), transportation (5.2%), real estate activities (5.0%) and agricultural (4.2%).

It adds that in contrast, other traditionally dynamic activities in the Dominican economy declined and grew at a very low rate. This is the case of tourism, one of the main sources of foreign exchange in the country, grew only 1.0%, well below the 5.6% in which it grew for the same period in 2008.