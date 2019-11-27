Company unveils first trucks fueled with natural gas

Santo Domingo.- The company Soluciones en Gas Natural (SGN) on Tuesday unveiled the first trucks to operate with natural gas, to integrate value chain wagering on the cleaner fuel and on sustainable development goals through of affordable and non-polluting energy.

With the introduction of those types of vehicles, the ecological fuel company seeks to improve air quality, trying to eliminate air pollutants that can emit a conventional truck (95% fewer suspended particles), with the intention of mitigating global warming, by reducing about 30% of CO2 emissions and 70% less of carbon monoxide.

It also drastically reduces noise pollution throughout the journey, according to Miguel Guerra, general manager of SGN.