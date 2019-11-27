Tourism income fell 0.8% to Sept. but ‘ambiance dissipates’

Santo Domingo.- Foreign currency income from tourism activity fell 0.8% between January and September, which contrasts with the 5.8% jump during the same period of 2018, the Central Bank says in its third quarter report on the economy .

As in previous reports, the Central Bank attributes the fall to the “effect caused by the coverage of negative news propagated by external media, related to unfortunate events that occurred to foreigners while they were vacationing in the country during the first half of the year.”

‘This ambiance would seem to dissipate, judging by the information offered by the recent report of Global Assistance Allianz which reveals that from more than 2.4 million flight itineraries, the name of Punta Cana, as a tourist destination, emerges almost multiplied by four, in relation to last year, among American travelers looking for a tourist destination on the occasion of Thanksgiving holiday,” Diario Libre reports.