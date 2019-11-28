New tech, innovation the keys to spur business

Santo Domingo.- A technological material expert on Tuesday recommended to Dominican businessmen in Santiago to introduce new technologies and innovations and apply new business methods to optimize their processes and reduce operational costs.

Paola Santana, lawyer and executive director of Social Glass, spoke during a keynote lecture entitled “Industry 4.0, high-impact technological disruption,” organized by the North Region Industries Association (Airen) to mark its 35th anniversary.

According to Santana, the medical and agricultural sectors would benefit the most in the coming years thanks to the development and implementation of new technologies and the digital era. “Who would’ve said that in Africa, drones would be the ideal means to transport the medicines needed by AIDS patients.”