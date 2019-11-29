All fuels rise, except natural gas
Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry posted the fuel prices for the week from November 30 to December 6 (in gallons:
Premium gasoline, RD$229.30
Regular gasoline, RD$214.80
Regular diesel, RD$179.80,
Optimal diesel, RD$192.80. All four rise RD$1.80.
Avtur, RD$142.90, increases RD$2.00
Kerosene, RD$169.40, increases RD$2.20
Fuel oil, RD$87.86 per gallon, increases RD$3.70
Propane gas, RD$103.00, up RD$1.10
Natural gas, remains at RD$28.97 per cubic meter