All fuels rise, except natural gas

Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry posted the fuel prices for the week from November 30 to December 6 (in gallons:

Premium gasoline, RD$229.30

Regular gasoline, RD$214.80

Regular diesel, RD$179.80,

Optimal diesel, RD$192.80. All four rise RD$1.80.

Avtur, RD$142.90, increases RD$2.00

Kerosene, RD$169.40, increases RD$2.20

Fuel oil, RD$87.86 per gallon, increases RD$3.70

Propane gas, RD$103.00, up RD$1.10

Natural gas, remains at RD$28.97 per cubic meter