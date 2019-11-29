Dominican avocados will soon head to China

Santo Domingo.- Avocados grown in Dominican territory is the next item that will enter the list of Dominican products exported to China, Dominican ambassador to China, Briunny Garabito affirmed Fri.

He said that all the required permits have already been approved.

“The inspection has already been done by the Customs Directorate in the Dominican Republic so that avocado can enter,” Garabito told a group of journalists in a training and cultural seminar in China during a visit to the Dominican embassy in that nation.

He said that only one export of one product can be done at a time, “but immediately conclude with the process that continues with the avocado, steps will be initiated to insert more Dominican items into the Chinese market.”