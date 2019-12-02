Foreign direct investment companies reinvest 47%+ of their profits

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Export and Investment Center director Marius De León, said Sun. that the country’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) companies reinvest more than 47% of their profits.

According to a press release, this data is supported by the study “Impact of foreign direct investment in the Dominican economy” conducted by the firm Analytica.

FDIs in the last seven years is about US$20.1 billion, “representing a milestone in the attraction of FDI.”

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the Dominican Republic is in the top 10 in the collection of FDI in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Sectors such as hotels, pharmaceuticals, Free Zones, telephone industry, mining, power companies, services, retail, technology, financial services, are led by Foreign Direct Investment and have great potential for growth in the future.

“It is important to highlight that our country has the presence of many of the 100 leading companies of global foreign investment.”