Dominican, Colombian officials agree to boost trade

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Foreign Minister, Miguel Vargas, and his Colombia counterpart, José Manuel Restrepo, signed a MOU that establishes the formation of a Joint Council for the Promotion of Trade, Investments and Productive Chain

It aims to “identify business opportunities between the two countries, promoting policies to attract investment in strategic sectors and advising business sectors in the search and use of market niches, and strengthening tourism,” Vargas said.

The Dominican diplomat invited to wager on economic development, trade openness and the generation of wealth for all social actors, “based on the brotherhood, reciprocity and solidarity of our countries.”