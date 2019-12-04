Foreign direct investment averaged US$2.5B in the last 10 years

Santo Domingo.- Foreign direct investment (FDI) plays a very important role in the Dominican economy, and has averaged about US$2.5 billion in the last 10 years, Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, revealed Mon.

He said the contribution is “valuable” for a “small and open” economy like Dominican Republic’s.

The official estimated that FDI “constitutes one of the most important sources of financing for projects in different economic sectors.”

Valdez Albizu spoke to inaugurate the Grand Investor Gala 2019, held Tuesday at the Foreign Ministry, according to a press release.