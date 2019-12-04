Gov. workers get paid US$375.8M yearend bonus

Santo Domingo.- The Government on Thurs. announced that it will start paying the yearend bonus tomorrow, starting with the pensioners, civil and military retirees, and then with the military and the National Police.

The National Treasury, in a note to the media, said as of Tuesday, RD$19.92 billion (US$375.8 million) will be paid to the government workers and State pensioners, “as has been the tradition.”

National Treasurer, Alberto Perdomo said the first to receive the “13th salary” are civil and military pensioners and retirees, and then they will continue with the Ministry of Defense, Dominican Army, Dominican Navy and Air Force, including members of the National Police.”

He added that the ministries with the largest number of employees will follow, such as Education and Public Health.