Gasoline down; natural gas steady; all others rise

Gas up, head to Constanza

Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices in gallons for the week from December 7 to 13:

Premium gasoline RD$226.90, down RD $2.40.

Regular gasoline RD$212.10, lower RD$2.70.

Regular diesel RD$180.50, increases RD$0.70.

Optimal diesel RD$193.10, increases RD$0.30.

Avtur RD$143.80, rises RD$0.90.

Kerosene RD$170.40, rises RD$1.00.

Fuel oil RD$89.16, up RD$1.30.

Propane gas, RD$103.10, up RD$0.10.

Natural gas, RD$28.97 per cubic meter, unchanged.