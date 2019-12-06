Gasoline down; natural gas steady; all others rise
Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices in gallons for the week from December 7 to 13:
Premium gasoline RD$226.90, down RD $2.40.
Regular gasoline RD$212.10, lower RD$2.70.
Regular diesel RD$180.50, increases RD$0.70.
Optimal diesel RD$193.10, increases RD$0.30.
Avtur RD$143.80, rises RD$0.90.
Kerosene RD$170.40, rises RD$1.00.
Fuel oil RD$89.16, up RD$1.30.
Propane gas, RD$103.10, up RD$0.10.
Natural gas, RD$28.97 per cubic meter, unchanged.