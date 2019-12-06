India’s US $663.0M leads Dominican mining exports

Santo Domingo. – mining sector exports topped US$1.6 billion in 2018, a 43% jump between 2010 and 2018, according to Nicolás González, president of the Roundtable of the Commonwealth Countries in the Dominican Republic.

González spoke to open the II Annual Seminar “Potential offered by the 53 countries of the Commonwealth to the Dominican Republic,” at the Sheraton hotel.

He indicated India is the main destinations for mining exports with US$663 million, and Canada with US$584 million.

The activity seeks to identify new export markets, sources of investment and financing in the countries that make up the Commonwealth, as well as learn about non-traditional business opportunities in the Dominican Republic.