Turmoil hobbles Dominican Republic exports to Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The protests in Haiti, which though intermittent since last February, causing social and political turmoil, have hobbled Dominican exports to that nation.

The Dominicans exported to Haiti US$403.5 million between January and October 2019, or US$445.1 million lower than in the same period of the previous year, a fall of US$41.6 million, equivalent to 9.3%.

What promised to be a positive year for bilateral trade, judging by the export figures of the first month of 2019, has instead been a turbulent road until last October.

In January the country exported US$50.2 million to Haiti, but the start of protests in Feb. impacted the figure, falling to US$24.7 million, a net fall of US$25.5 million, or 50.7% less.