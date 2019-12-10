US$100M wind farm near Puerto Plata supplies 48.3MW

Puerto Plata.- President Danilo Medina on Tues. headed ribbon cutting of the Los Guzmancito Wind Farm, which will contribute 48.3 megawatts to the National Grid (SENI).

Los Guzmancitos Wind Farm features 16 of the most powerful and taller turbines than any other park in Central America and the Caribbean.

The project developed by the Energy Group 23 (GE23), is the result of the partnership the plants, LAESA, Los Origenes Power Plant and Poseidón Renewable Energy.

It has a 100 percent Dominican investment of US$100 million.

Its first phase estimated saving in the import of fossil fuels is US$14 million per year.