You can now learn Creole on the Web

Santo Domingo.- From now on doctors, nurses and international volunteers can learn Creole (Haitian) in a practical, dynamic, fun and simple way with the new and modern digital platform Pale Kreyol.

The new web portal created by young entrepreneurs Carmen Louis and Rickelvis Valerio seeks to facilitate the learning of this language through the power of virtual education.

Pale Kreyol was born as a solution to the demand for Creole language learning, which has increased considerably and is much sought after by government agencies, hospitals, foundations and international organizations