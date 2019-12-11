Dominican market has a new supplier of natural gas

Santo Domingo.- V Energy, SA, a unit of Total in the Dominican Republic signed an agreement with Plater Dominicana SA, to acquire a 70% stake of the natural gas distribution company, Plater Investment SA, the French group’s local business representative announced Tues.

At present, the Total Group is an important supplier of Natural Gas in the Dominican market, through a joint market agreement with AES Dominicana.

According to the company, the acquisition is part of the Group’s integration strategy along the liquid natural gas chain, to offer the Dominican market an energy alternative for the transportation and industrial segments.

“With this step we strengthen our presence in the energy sector of the Dominican Republic, which is part of our growth strategy as the main actor in responsible energy,” said Philippe Jaurrey, executive director of V Energy, and country president of Total for the Dominican Republic.