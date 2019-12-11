Five new free zone companies will create 1,898 jobs

Santo Domingo.- The National Export Free Zones Council (CNZFE) on Tue. issued the permits to install five new companies, which are expected to create 1,898 direct jobs.

During a meeting of the Council, Industry and Commerce minister Nelson Toca Simó, said the new companies, for their development and operation of productive activities, have estimated an investment of more than RD$793 million and income of over US$9 million.

In a statement the CNZFE said that among the activities of the approved companies figure the manufacture of doors, windows and boxes, a call center and textile manufacturing.

The companies will be located in the provinces of San Cristóbal, San Francisco de Macorís and Santo Domingo.