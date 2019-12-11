Platform provides details of investments in the DR

Santo Domingo.- Economy minister, Juan Ariel Jiménez on Tue. presented together with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the MapaInversiones platform, which provided all the details of the investments made in the country.

He said the tool allows higher levels of transparency on the public function.

“Through the mapainversiones.economia.gob.do portal, any citizen can monitor, in real time, where and how the Government invests public resources,” the official said.

The platform also makes it possible to easily visualize key and relevant information.