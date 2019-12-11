Prices rise 0.37% in November, paced by food

Santo Domingo, The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic on Wed. said consumer prices rose 0.37% in November compared to October 2019.

It said accumulated inflation to November 2019 reached 3.45%, while annualized inflation from November 2018 to November 2019, was 3.23%, “below the central point of the target range established in the Monetary Program for 2019 of 4.0% (± 1.0%).”

The groups which most influenced inflation in November were Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (0.40%), Transportation (0.49%) and Housing (0.81%).

“Regarding annualized core inflation, it was 2.20%.(This indicator estimates inflationary pressures of monetary origin, isolating the effects of exogenous factors, by excluding from the general CPI some agricultural goods whose prices tend to be volatile, thus allowing to extract clearer signals for the conduct of monetary policy.”