750MW of energy from the East with natural gas by Feb.

Santo Domingo.- The Government concludes the negotiation with the power companies to convert 750 megawatts of energy from the east region to natural gas as of February 2020.

“It’s the first phase of this conversion process, but will continue later with the others, as long as their economic conditions are feasible,” said State Electric Utility (CDEEE) CEO, Rubén Jimenez Bichara, in a National Palace press conference.

He said there are around 1,000 megawatts installed in that area, where the conversion that would be facilitated with the completion of the 50-kilometer pipeline that AES Dominicana builds from Andrés Boca Chica to San Pedro.

“This achievement ensures a diversified, flexible generation matrix. But above all sustainable enough to allow us to continue with the development of the Dominican Republic.”