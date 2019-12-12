Dominican Republic, a global tourism leader still

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic continues to be a tourism leader not only in the Caribbean, but also among Central America and other destinations, according to the world ranking of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which buoys the sector’s projections as a pillar of the economy.

“Our positioning in the regional and global tourism scenario explains why we remain on the radar of organizations that are looking for new tropical climate destinations to expand their presence in the important and lucrative global tourism industry,” says Dominican Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) president Paola Rainieri.

Data

The world ranking of the UNWTO indicates that among 220 destinations, the Dominican Republic ranked fourth with 50th place in terms of tourist arrivals and 41st place in terms of income from those visitors.

Moreover, in the Central American region with 37 destinations evaluated, the UNWTO indicates that the country ranks first in terms of arrivals, foreign exchange income and world-class hotel offer.