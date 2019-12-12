Dominican Republic to host major event on climate change

Santo Domingo.- The Regional Climate Week of Latin America and the Caribbean 2020 will be held in the Dominican Republic from July 6 to 10, an event that seeks to strengthen resilience to climate change at the regional level, especially in the island states of the Caribbean, and in which more than 500,000 people from the region are expected to participate.

The information was offered on Tuesday in Madrid by Moisés Álvarez, technical director of the National Council for Climate Change and Clean Development Mechanism (CNCCMDL).

In a press conference held at the 25th Conference of the Parties (COP25) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the official said the 2020 edition of the Regional Climate Week will have as its main theme “For a more resilient region.”

“It seeks to inspire people and organizations in developing countries at the regional level to achieve global climate neutrality, as established by the Paris Agreement, thus becoming a platform where government and non-state actors meet to address the range of climate problems and shape regional climate action.”