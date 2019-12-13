Haiti strife stuns once busy Dominican Rep. border town

Jimani, Dominican Republic.- Trade in Dominican town of Jimaní (west) and Malpasse, Haiti, has plummeted as much as 60% since the protests began in the neighboring country, Dominican merchants revealed Thurs.

The customary hustle and bustle of people with loads of various items and products in wheelbarrows, on their head or their shoulders has fallen as well, affecting people from both countries.

The Dominican guards look calmer and relaxed at an empty border gate.

Amid a dusty backdrop the immigration office is where the greatest movement is concentrated, especially of Haitians who are preparing to board some of the buses, while border guards get busy when they notice the presence of the press.

They took photos of journalists and photographers sent by Diario Libre, note license plates and ask the motive of their visit.