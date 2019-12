Santo Domingo.- The deadline to renew the tag sticker without a surcharge expires at midnight Monday, after which starting Tuesday the Traffic (Digesett) cops will start impounding vehicles on the streets without it.

The sticker can be renewed until today Monday in 1,479 S & L offices nationwide.

Vehicles model year 2014 and older pay 1,500 pesos and vehicles from 2015 onwards pay 3,000 pesos.