Big business, Industries’ kudos for Santo Domingo’s Mayor

Santo Domingo.- The National Business Council (CONEP) and the Dominican Republic Industries Association recognized National District mayor, David Collado, for his tenure of more than three years.

During an event at CONEP offices with senior executives. CONEP president, Pedro Brache, highlighted Collado’s efficiency as Mayor of the National District, “with his vision of a friendly city for people and the environment.”

He cited achievements such as the recovery of the Malecon, Plazoleta La Trinitaria, Fray Antón de Montesinos, and efficiency in trash collection, among other works and programs.