Customs expects income of US$3.08B despite slowdown

Santo Domingo.- The Customs agency on Wed. said that the global environment with a tendency to economic slowdown also affects local dynamics, including revenue.

“Our most important challenges are to become increasingly efficient, with the continuous simplification of the processes and the impact of their actions against the illicit,” Customs said in a statement quoted by Diario Libre.

It said that despite the challenges it seeks to achieve a collection in accordance with the provisions of the National Budget for 2020, with RD$163.3 billion (US$3.08 billion).

Customs added that to October 2019, it collected RD$118.5 billion, an increase of RD$6.8 billion, or 6.10% more than the same period of 2018.