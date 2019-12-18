Pact would raise hotel and restaurant salaries by 12%

Santo Domingo.- The National Wages Committee (CNS) unanimously accepted the agreement presented by workers and employers that increases the salary of the hotel and restaurant sector by 12%, which also includes casinos, bars, cafes, coffee shops, nightclubs, pizzerias, fast food businesses, chimichurris, ice cream parlors, and other unspecified establishments.

The agreement is retroactive nature, which is why it is recognized as in effect as of August 1 of this year.

The preamble of the agreement highlights the excellent relations between labor union representatives and employers, being the 10th consecutive time in which the parties arrive with an agreement prior to the CNS sessions.