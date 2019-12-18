The US looks to drum up business along Dominican-Haiti border

Santo Domingo.- The United States Government seeks solutions for business leaders in the Dominican Republic and Haiti to create a favorable business environment on both sides of the border.

The US Embassy on Tues. tweeted that its ambassadors, Robin Bernstein in Santo Domingo, and Michele Sison in Port-au-Prince held a meeting with private sector representatives in the Dominican Republic and Haiti to discuss how to produce a favorable business environment at the border.

“The conversation focused on specific steps that the private sector can take to increase formal trade and decrease informal trade and smuggling, and promote investment.”