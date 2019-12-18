Third biggest bank to add 50+ branches

La Romana, Dominican Republic.- Scotiabank on Tue. said that integration with Banco del Progreso consolidates it as the third largest private bank in the country, serving more than 500,000 customers.

It listed among its projects for 2020 figure the remodeling and construction of over 50 branch offices.

Miguel Huller, vice president of Personal Banking and Small Businesses, noted that the integration will allow Scotiabank to be more agile, flexible and digital, with better value offers and greater service access channels for its customers.

Scotiabank provided the information during a Christmas gathering for customers of La Romana, in a restaurant in Casa de Campo.