Commerce lags in technology; advances in delivery

Santo Domingo.- For the president of the business association Fenacerd, the use of delivery services by grocery stores to consumer is of vital importance and highlighted its contribution to increase as high as 90% the sales of those businesses.

Manuel Ortiz Tejada, however, noted the hard work carried out by commercial leaders so that grocery stores and other businesses adopt new technologies, since only 10% of commerce accepts payments with plastic.

Technology

He added that the effort is being centralized in 90% of the commerce that does not accept plastic, or know about e-commerce, so that they can enter into technology.