Deputies approve US$100M loan to extend Santo Domingo’s Metro

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies on Thurs. approved a US$100 million loan from the French Agency for Development to extend the Santo Domingo Metro Line I.

The agreement, submitted by the Presidency, was approved 107 votes to 7 and 19 deputies abstained.

The People’s Force opposition party said they would vote for the loan because it would have a “social impact” and the “need” that the city of Santo Domingo has to move a large number of commuters.