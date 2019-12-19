Recent rains ‘guarantee’ good harvests

Santiago.- Agriculture Ministry North Region director Silverio Rafael Chávez on Wed. said the recent rains across the country, especially in the Central Cibao, “guarantee to achieve good harvests of different agricultural areas in the next months.”

He said that taking advantage of the rainy season, Agriculture has prepared around 10,000 hectares of land for farmers in Santiago, Moca (Espaillat), Puerto Plata and the highlands municipality of San José de las Matas.

“In addition to plowing the land, Agriculture has delivered planting materials totally free to farmers, including cassava cuttings, sweet potato, beans, corn, plantain shoots, as well as vegetables and fruit,” Chávez said.