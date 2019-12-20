Environment announces UN-funded projects nationwide

Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on Thur. announced a set of projects nationwide promoting the correct use of land and tourism that does not harm forests, with the advice of international organizations.

It said the projects are based on three systemic solutions: combat pollution, the use of renewable energy and as a theme of innovation, third sustainable gastronomy. “The objective is to reduce the emissions of the sector, in order to strengthen it and make one of the most important economic lines for the country’s development more resilient.

It stressed that during 2019, the different actors of national tourism said they were heeding the call to be part of the fight against climate change and the follow-up to the three systemic solutions proposed in the Tourism Roadmap.

“The hoteliers attended orientation workshops on sustainable purchases that sought to reduce waste generation and efficient use of resources, complemented by specific meetings aimed at reducing the use of plastics in Dominican hotels, thus promoting the reduction of pollution that these generate in beaches and rivers of our country.”

Environment added that the UN is working on the project for Dominican tourism companies in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Ministries of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, as well as the Association of Hotels of Playa Dorada and the National Council of Climate Change, reaffirm their commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”