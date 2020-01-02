Santo Domingo Beltway advances

Santo Domingo.- Public Works minister, Ramón Pepín on Tue. said two important road works advance and will ease traffic in Greater Santo Domingo.

He also noted advance along Section 2B of the Santo Domingo Beltway –from the Yamasá highway to the Samana road-, as well as the extension and expansion of Ecological Avenue, which will connect Juan Bosch City with Charles de Gaulle Avenue.

“The Santo Domingo Circumvallation (Beltway), which will be 70 km long when fully built, will help reduce the traffic complications of the National District and the Santo Domingo province, while the extension of the Ecological Avenue will be of great impact for all residents of the eastern zone, in addition to decongesting traffic on some roads in the area,” said Pepín.