Govt. agencies deficit gap tops US$317.0M

Santo Domingo.- The deficit shouldered by the Dominican Government varies, depending on the agency which reports the statistics.

For the Central Bank, the gap between income and expenditure is different from what the General Budget Directorate (Digepres) established.

From January to October 2019, the government’s fiscal deficit was RD$42.1 billion, according to the Central Bank, which for that type of figures has been implementing the IMF’s Public Finance Statistics Manual since 2014, which allows comparing the country’s figures with other nations in the region.

For Digepres meanwhile the Govt. deficit from January to October was RD$25.3 billion, a difference of RD$16.8 billion (US$317.0 million).