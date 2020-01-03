Dominican Republic loses 49% in contraband from Haiti

Santo Domingo .– For every 100 pesos in merchandise smuggled into the Dominican Republic from Haiti, the Government loses around 49 pesos in unpaid revenue to Customs and Internal Taxes.

Taking into account the levies on products seized along the Dominican-Haitian border between 2017 and early 2019, the unpaid tariff exceeded RD$34.4 million and the Itebis (VAT) would have been RD$34.5 million.

For the Selective Consumption Tax (ISC) RD$9.2 million and Specific Taxes RD$7.1 million were lost. The evasion affected State coffers with unpaid income of RD$85.1 million in that period.

The data are contained in the report “Impact on Dominican Finance of goods smuggled in from Haiti to the Dominican Republic.”