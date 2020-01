Gasoline, diesel rise, propane falls, natural gas steady

Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices for the week from Jan. 4 to 11 (in gallons):

Premium gasoline RD$233.20, up RD$2.00.

Regular gasoline RD$218.20, increases RD$1.90.

Regular diesel RD$183.40, increases RD$1.20.

Optimal diesel RD$196.70, RD$1.40 more.

Avtur RD$151.70, up RD$5.80.

Kerosene RD$179.00, RD$6.30 more.

Fuel oil RD$99.96, increases RD$6.00.

Propane gas (LPG) RD$97.20, RD$3.50 less.

Natural gas remains at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.