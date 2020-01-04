The dollar is already close to the rate estimated by the Government for 2020

At the end of 2019, it was RD $ 52.96 per dollar and in the budget, it was projected at RD $ 53.56 for this year

The dollar is of vital importance for the Dominican economy since imports of products and raw materials are mainly made with this currency, impacting their local prices.

Since last December, the exchange rate of the US currency registered a constant increase, at the end of 2019 at RD $ 52.96 per dollar, according to the official rate, published by the Central Bank.

At the beginning of last December, the currency was sold at RD $ 52.88, registering an interannual increase of RD $ 2.71, when compared to RD $ 50.17 that cost at the beginning of the same month of 2018.

The foreign currency was quoted during the first five days of last December at RD $ 52.88 per dollar, following its upward trend throughout the month, closing the year at a rate of RD $ 52.96, which has been maintained during the first three days of 2020.