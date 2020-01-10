Gov. starts push to install charging stations for e-vehicles

Santo Domingo.- National Energy Commission (CNE) executive director Ángel Canó, on Thur. said that a specialized technical team formulates and creates regulatory regulations and the requirements to issue permits to install charging stations for electric vehicles, including location, installation, quality control of services, supervision and maintenance, among others.

He said that in the coming days the sector will be convened to present and publicize the regulations for the installation of units of electric charging stations.

The official said he’s in favor of installing electric charging stations in the country, use renewable energy technologies, including photovoltaics, which would guarantee service in remote areas.