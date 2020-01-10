Gov. to help poultry farmers deal with disease

Santo Domingo.- Agriculture minister, Osmar Benítez, on Thursday pledged government help to dozens of poultry producers of Las Lagunas, Moca (north) affected by Newcastle disease.

“It will collaborate and provide support” after the losses expected in the millions, sustained by poultry farmers by the death of thousands of chickens due to Newcastle in farms in several regions of the country.

Benítez blames the deaths on the failure to vaccinate and other protocol processes by the producers and asked the farmers to comply with the sanitary measures required by international organizations.

The official said that the Government supervises so that the necessary controls are applied for a healthy breeding of birds, but notes that “what happens is that there are people who want blood.”