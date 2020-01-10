Medina breaks ground for US$37.7M dam in NW

Santiago Rodríguez, Dominican Republic.- President Danilo Medina on Friday broke ground for the construction of the Boca de los Ríos dam in Santiago Rodríguez (northwest), to be built at a cost of over RD$2.0 billion (US$37.7 million) and will benefit thousands of farmers in this province, Montecristi and Dajabón.

Dominican Hydroelectric Generation Company (Egehid) administrator Demetrio Lluberes said the main objective of the dam is to control the waters of the Guayubín and Yaguajay rivers, and supply drinking water to more than 40 rural and urban communities located in Santiago Rodríguez, Montecristi and Dajabón provinces.

“With this work we will increase irrigable areas by approximately 5, 400 hectares and supply approximately 18.3 million gallons of drinking water per day, for the benefit of the inhabitants of this province.”