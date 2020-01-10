Rationed dollars push staple prices upward: merchants

Santo Domingo.- The rationing of dollars by local banks is pushing staple prices upwards, the Economic Union Merchants Federation (FCUE) told El Dia.

The banks continue to limit the sales at 2,000 dollars per operation, although the Central Bank ensures that they are available in the exchange market.

For FCUE Julio president César López, acquiring dollars at a high and unstable rate causes higher prices on basic household goods and arrears with international suppliers.

He said he was forced to buy dollars at 53.70 pesos to pay Chinese bean suppliers, but have yet to pay suppliers of rice, meat and other products from abroad.